Hochul suspends swimming at Long Island state park beaches due to bad weather

Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday ordered State Parks to suspend swimming at Long Island's ocean beaches due to flooding and strong surf conditions resulting from Hurricane Franklin.

"As peak hurricane season approaches, the safety of all New Yorkers remains my top priority," said Governor Hochul. "As tropical storms and hurricanes affect our beaches on Long Island, we are taking proactive steps to protect New Yorkers and I urge everyone to remain vigilant."

Restrictions are expected to be in place at Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Jones Beach State Parks while adverse conditions persist. All three ocean beaches experienced significant water levels Wednesday, including flooding at Jones Beach and impassable areas at Robert Moses and Hither Hills.

The three state parks have posted red flags on the beach to warn visitors that swimming is prohibited. Lifeguards remain on duty to prevent anyone from entering the water.

Swimming is still available at Sunken Meadow and Wildwood State Parks on Long Island Sound, which are not experiencing dangerous impacts from the storm. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will continue to monitor conditions at all state parks.

"Even far away, hurricanes and tropical storms are powerful events that cause dangerous and unpredictable conditions on our swimming beaches," said New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. "We urge all park visitors to take these events seriously and follow all instructions from our lifeguards and park staff."

Although the Atlantic hurricane season began in June, the threat of tropical storms impacting New York State is traditionally greatest in the months of September and October. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently increased its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season from a “near normal” level of activity to an “above normal” level of activity. In August, NOAA forecasters predicted a total of 14 to 21 named storms during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.