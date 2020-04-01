As NYC Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,000, Trump Warns Next 2 Weeks May Bring Historic Pain

What to Know New York has now reported more cases than China's Hubei province, where the pandemic started; NJ saw another record single-day death increase Tuesday, counting a 33-year-old firefighter among new fatalities

Gov. Cuomo extended the nonessential business shutdown through mid-April; Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down 10 NYC playgrounds Tuesday, and said more would close if social distancing protocol isn't followed

Nearly 100,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; more than 2,000 have died, including the first child in NYC

President Trump warned America the next two or three weeks could be the "roughest" the nation has ever seen, saying in his briefing Tuesday night that "we're going to lose thousands of people."

He urged people to follow the now extended federal guidelines on social distancing, calling adherence a "matter of life and death." The tri-state area, teetering on the edge of a 100,000 case total, has seen its governors make that point for weeks -- nowhere more forcefully than in New York, which has now reported more total cases than the China province where the pandemic originated.

As of Tuesday night, New York had 75,795 cases -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, among the new and mercifully mild ones. The state has lost more than 1,700 people -- and one projection from the University of Washington suggests it could lose 14,000 more by early May.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

"We are still climbing up the mountain and we're not sure yet when we are going to get to the other side," Cuomo said Tuesday.

New York City, impaired by the density that makes it one of the world's most vibrant places, faces the steepest climb. As of Tuesday night, New York City had 43,139 cases and 1,096 dead, according to the state. Most of the cases are people under 50. The vast majority of fatalities, though, are people older than 65; all but a few have prior conditions. The five boroughs account for nearly a quarter of all cases in America and a slightly larger portion of its death toll.

New Jersey and Connecticut are both losing more to the virus each day as well, tallying 267 and 69 as of last reporting. Casewise, the states have 18,696 and 3,128 known positives, respectively. If not for social distancing, Murphy said models show his state would already have hit ICU capacity -- and overall bed capacity would be maxed by next week.

Experts have cited some evidence -- it's taking longer for New York hospitalizations to double, for example -- in measuring the overall effectiveness of social distancing. Only time will tell, and right now, tri-state governors say we have to use every preventive measure at our disposal to slow the spread.

Fines and summonses for noncompliance are being issued across all three states, which have seen a combined 97,619 positive cases and 2,050 deaths. Some target businesses, others target individuals. Cuomo for days cited a problem with density in New York City playgrounds. On Tuesday, de Blasio announced 10 city playgrounds would be closed effective immediately, saying, "If people do not follow the rules we will continue to shut them down aggressively."

All of the unprecedented joint measures Cuomo, Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have implemented mean nothing if people do not adhere to the most critical advice, Cuomo says: Stay home. And when you go out, stay apart.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to call for New York City residents to stop gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Funnel Help Where It's Needed

Cuomo has pledged to support the rest of the nation, which he says will see a curve similar to the one in New York in time. He has asked the White House for assistance, resources -- and said "I personally guarantee" to redistribute them to other states. But first he has to fight the war at home -- and he's shoring up a stockpile so New York has reinforcements when the apex hits.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said peak infections could hit anytime in the next seven to 21 days. New research from Columbia as of March 29 projects a “medium” surge to start overwhelming hospital capacity in Westchester in 12 days and Manhattan in 20 days. One NYC per diem doctor already says more than a dozen ERs he has worked in are "all on fire." Entire hospitals have said they fear they could soon have to triage patients; ventilator use could come down to a lottery.

Nurses are on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis here in the tri-state. Chris Glorioso talks to one of them about what she's seeing.

Cuomo said the state has ordered 17,000 ventilators from China (at $25,000 each), but it will be weeks before they arrive. Cuomo also voiced frustration at now having to compete with FEMA bidding on the necessary items as well — calling it "almost impossible" is buy a ventilator now — but said getting the equipment is necessary in order to provide relief for medical workers.

"They are the front line, and they need relief. They are physically exhausted, even more they are emotionally exhausted," Cuomo said of healthcare workers. "Seeing the pain, seeing the death, that they're dealing with every day."

Here's a closer look at what healthcare workers face on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress' $2.2 trillion relief package will provide some help, but it won't be able to buy hospitals out of shortages. To help best allocate resources across New York, Cuomo said the state is creating a Central Coordinating Team led by the Department of Health. That team will organize upstate-to-downstate staffing needs, patient transfers between hospitals and transfers to the USNS Comfort.

"Our healthcare system is a chain," Cuomo said. "If one link breaks the whole chain breaks. The distinction between private and public, upstate and downstate needs to end. New York is one state. In New York we stand together."

Tens of thousands of retirees have reenlisted to help answer the call. The mayor said 500 nurses arrived in the city last week, and another 5,000 are on the way. Health and Hospitals has an additional 1,000 coming as well — meaning thousands of nurses have been added to the system in a matter of days. FEMA is sending 500 EMTs and paramedics, along with 250 ambulances, to help the strapped FDNY, which is facing record spikes in 911 calls. De Blasio said Tuesday the city will still need military medical personnel by April 5. He said he again asked the White House about that and was awaiting a response.

The new field hospitals in Manhattan, and new ones being built in each of the other four boroughs as well as in Westchester County and on Long Island, will help boost capacity, as will the USNS Comfort, which is already poised to take patients.

The Department of Defense released a timelapse of the USNS Comfort arriving in New York City.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Numbers will continue to rise as more people are tested, officials say. New York has accounted for about 25 percent of all COVID-19 testing in America to date, Cuomo has said. That is an accomplishment, he noted: Find the cases, isolate the positives and treat them. That, in conjunction with the social distancing and business restrictions in place, will curb the spread of infection.

Public health and the economy aren't mutually exclusive priorities, Cuomo has said. Bring testing up to scale quickly -- make it faster, easier, home-based and able to test millions -- he says, and you will identify hundreds of thousands of people who "can go back to work tomorrow."

Governors are working to accelerate action on the drug front as well. New York launched a clinical trial for an experimental treatment and plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma — a process called convalescent plasma that was used during the flu epidemic of 1918. Right now, everything is on the table.

How will we know when we've turned a corner? Recent research from Columbia University offers some curve-based projections that suggest new cases will need to decline for at least 10 straight days. But it's still too early to tell.

The depths of the outbreak — and its impact — are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened.

Some Wall Street banks project that more than 5 million people signed up for first-time unemployment benefits in the last week, versus 3.3 million the week prior. Before this crisis, weekly unemployment claims had never topped 700,000 in U.S. history.

Trump signed three stimulus bills in three weeks, the latest worth $2.2 trillion - and de Blasio has already said it's not enough. A fourth bill is in the works, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said -- one that would focus on recovery from the crisis.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel — that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates that more than 188,000 people have been infected and nearly 4,000 have died. Globally, the numbers are far more stark.