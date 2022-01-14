Arrest Made in Killing of Teen Employee During Robbery at Manhattan Burger King: Sources

Police have arrested the man they believed is responsible for killing a teen employee during a robbery at a Manhattan Burger King, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The suspect was arrested in Brooklyn late Thursday night, according to law enforcement sources. No other information, including the suspect's name or charges, were immediately made available.

The family of 19-year-old Krystal Bayron-Nieves was made aware of the arrest after a night of prayer and emotions at a candlelight vigil, and told NBC New York that at least they now have some justice for their loved one's killing.

"My family is actually excited that they caught (the suspect). That could've been anybody's child," said Shiming Nieves, a cousin of the victim's. "That's not gonna bring her back or anything, but a little bit of relief and little by little we're gonna be picking up the pieces, to get our family strong again.

Cops have said an armed assailant walked into the franchise on East 116th Street in East Harlem around 12:45 a.m., flashing his gun and demanding money from employees. He pistol-whipped a manager and customer who were inside at the time and fired one bullet, striking Bayron-Nieves in the torso, before running off.

The young woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Bayron-Nieves, who is said to have lived just a few blocks from the Burger King, had just started working there in the last few weeks.

Some $20,000 in rewards was being offered for information in the case. The NYPD announced a $10,000 reward Wednesday, three days after Bayron-Nieves was shot and killed. Grocery magnate John Catsimatidis offered another $10,000.

An investigation is ongoing.