19-Year-Old Working at NYC Burger King Shot and Killed by Armed Robber: Police

A 19-year-old cashier working at a Burger King was shot and killed during an attempted robbery overnight in East Harlem, police said Sunday.

The NYPD said officers rushed to the fast food establishment around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a man with a gun and an employee shot inside the Burger King on East 116th Street.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves was found with a gunshot wound to her torso and was transported to Metropolitan Hospital where officials pronounced her dead.

Police said the armed assailant entered the Burger King brandishing his gun and demanding money from its employees. During that exchange the unidentified man fired the bullet that struck Bayron-Nieves.

The 19-year-old, who reportedly lives a few blocks away, had just started working at the Burger King in recent weeks.

Flame just blew out but neighbor came by to place this candle outside the Burger King for the teenage girl who was working when someone came in, took money & shot her to death. He said she JUST started working here a week ago. Horrible. pic.twitter.com/llcCsU3Pyf — Jessica Cunnington (@jesscunnington) January 9, 2022

No description of the suspect or surveillance images have yet been released by police. Additional details about what led up to the shooting have also not been revealed.

The police investigation is ongoing.