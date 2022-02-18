Adams, Hochul to Unveil Plan on Homelessness and the Subways

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are expected to unveil plans Friday to tackle the homelessness and mental health problem on New York City's subways, as their push for people to return to their offices runs up against the sharp rise in transit crime.

The governor and mayor, joined by other top officials, are expected to outline their strategy at a 10:30 a.m. news conference Friday.

Both Hochul and Adams see a widespread return to work as the key to the city's - and state's - economy rebounding fully. But they've also acknowledged that if people don't feel safe riding the subway, they won't come back.

Major crimes in the transit system are up 65% this year versus the same period last year, an average of 6 incidents per day. Murder, rape and felony assault have all been on the rise.

For Adams, a former transit cop in only his second month as mayor, the surge in crime has become an obstacle to his recovery plans for the city.

Many of the highest-profile crimes, like the woman pushed to her death in front of a train in Times Square in January, were committed by people experiencing homelessness, which is why the urgency to tackle that issue in particular.