Woman Pushed to Her Death in Front of Oncoming Train at Times Square Station

A woman was pushed to her death Saturday morning at a subway station in Times Square, transit police confirmed to News 4.

Authorities said the woman was killed after being shoved onto the tracks and into the path of a southbound R train.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the area of 42nd Street and Broadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect and victim were known to one another.

Police said the suspect who pushed the victim is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.