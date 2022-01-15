Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Manhattan

Woman Pushed to Her Death in Front of Oncoming Train at Times Square Station

By Myles Miller

Police and transit crew members investigate a deadly assault on a Times Square subway platform.

A woman was pushed to her death Saturday morning at a subway station in Times Square, transit police confirmed to News 4.

Authorities said the woman was killed after being shoved onto the tracks and into the path of a southbound R train.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the area of 42nd Street and Broadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect and victim were known to one another.

Police said the suspect who pushed the victim is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDTimes Squaresubway violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us