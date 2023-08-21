Adams arrives in Israel for visit to Jerusalem

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is spending Monday in Jerusalem as part of a multi-day visit to Israel.

Adams left New York on Sunday night sharing a video on social media of him boarding a plane.

In the video, Adams called Israel "a real partner of course in the region." The mayor said he plans to meet with government officials and strength relationships with the country's government.

Boarding our flight to Israel. pic.twitter.com/JJR8t6vCng — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2023

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A post on Monday morning showed him on the ground in Jerusalem taking photos with children.