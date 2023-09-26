A tri-state city is among best in the country for women — and it's not NYC: Study

If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere — but that doesn't mean New York City is the best city for everyone, it turns out.

According to a study, the best city in the U.S. for women is Columbia, Maryland. The study by personal finance website WalletHub found that the city between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., rates cities according to two over-arching categories: economic and social well-bring, as well as health care and safety.

The former addresses topics particularly for women — like median earnings, unemployment rate, job security, share of women living in poverty and share of women-owned business. Health care and safety was measured by topics like abortion access and policies, quality of women's hospitals, uninsured rate among women, preventative care, suicide rate, life expectancy, prevalence of rape victimization, share of physically active women and share of obese women.

The tri-state city to be rated the best was not NYC, but rather a neighboring city just over the border into Westchester County. Yonkers was rated the 9th-best city for women overall, according to WalletHub, thanks in large part to being rate best in women's health care and safety. As for economic and social well-being, Yonkers was rated toward the middle of the pack, 79th overall.

Fellow NYC suburb Jersey City also received high marks, finishing 12th in the study. The New Jersey city was rated 11th in health care and safety, as well as 50th in economic and social well-being.

No other tri-state city made the top 50 on the list. New York City was rated 56th, according to the study, but did get rated highly in women's health care and safety, at 10th overall. It was rated poorly in economic and social well-being for women, at just 133rd in the U.S.

Two Connecticut cities, New Haven and Bridgeport, made the list at No. 83 and No. 116, respectively. Newark was ranked 135th.

The city to rank last on the list? Jackson, Mississippi, which ranked last or near-last in both categories. Fellow Mississippi city Gulfport finished just above it, the only two cities in WalletHub's study to score below a 30 (for comparison, the top five cities each scored above 70).