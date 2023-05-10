NYC Subway

These Cities Have the Best Public Transit in U.S. — NYC Wasn't #1

By NBC New York Staff

View of NYC Subway Train
Getty Images (File)

The pandemic dealt a major blow to public transportation, as it led to so many people working from home — or not working at all.

But now, more people are back in the office and using their city's trains, subways and buses, at least part time. So which city is recovering best?

Moving company Hire a Helper analyzed government data and ranked cities with the best public transportation right now.

news Jan 30

Washington D.C.'S Free Bus Bill Becomes Law as Zero-Fare Transit Systems Take Off

Kathy Hochul Feb 1

Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 Billion State Budget Helps NYC Transit, Migrant Response

If your first guess was NYC, close but not quite. The five boroughs was ranked third on the list, behind Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Hire a Helper looked at several key factors including average commute time, population density and the number of workers who commute by public transit to determine the list.

But when it comes to smaller cities' public transit, another New York city topped the list. Ithaca was given a perfect score on its public transportation. For midsize metro areas, the Bridgeport-Norwalk-Stamford area was given the second-best marks in the country, just behind Provo-Orem, Utah.

