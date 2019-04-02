Woman Hurls Anti-Hispanic Remarks, Hits Man With Chair: Cops

Woman Hurls Anti-Hispanic Remarks at McDonald's Patron Before Hitting Him With Chair: Police - NBC New York
Woman Hurls Anti-Hispanic Remarks at McDonald's Patron Before Hitting Him With Chair: Police

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a contusion on his face, police said

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    A woman hit a McDonald’s patron in the face with a chair after hurling anti-Hispanic remarks at him, the NYPD said.

    The 33-year-old man was sitting inside a McDonald’s on Canal Street in downtown Manhattan around 10:30 a.m. on March 25 when a woman he didn’t know started making “anti-Hispanic” statements, police said.

    The woman then picked up a chair and hit the man in the face with it before fleeing the eatery, the NYPD said.

    She tried to go into the Canal Street train station after the attack, but wasn’t able to get through the turnstile, according to police.

    The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a contusion on his face, police said.

    The woman is around 35 to 45 years old, 5-foot-2, weighs around 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers, the NYPD said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

