You know the feeling of walking into that neon sign-filled food market -- succulent fruits and veggies to your left, drool-inducing cheese and meats to your right -- and more delicious bites than you can possibly imagine in all the aisles around you. Thrillist has published a list of its top food halls in the nation. Here are 14 of them to whet your appetite. You can see Thrillist's full list here.