Disabled Train Snarls 2, 3 Service to Brooklyn: MTA

Published 20 minutes ago

    A disabled subway train at a lower Manhattan subway station is mucking up the commute for thousands of straphangers. 

    No 2 or 3 trains are running from Chambers Street in Manhattan to Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center in Brooklyn because of the disabled train near Wall Street, according to the MTA. Manhattan-bound trains are running, however. 

    It's not clear what caused the train to stall out, but there were reports of smoke in the Wall Street station about 5:30 p.m. 

    The MTA has announced a bevy of service changes to accommodate riders, and delays are expected on the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines. Check the latest service status on the MTA's website

