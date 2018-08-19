Thief Pistol-Whips Restaurant Worker During Robbery: Police

A thief pistol-whipped a fried chicken restaurant employee during one of two robberies he and his accomplice carried out on Friday, the NYPD said.

A thief pistol-whipped a fried chicken joint employee during one of two robberies he and an accomplice carried out on Friday, the NYPD said.

The two men went into a Kennedy Fried Chicken at 2273 Crotona Ave., in the Belmont section of the Bronx, around 2:25 a.m., police said. While one of the men acted as a lookout, the other man pointed a handgun at a 27-year-old employee and struck him in the head several times with the weapon before stealing around $1,000 in cash from the register, the NYPD said.

The thieves fled the restaurant, and the employee, who wasn’t seriously injured, refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

About a half hour later, around 3 a.m., the thieves went into Broadway Candy Store at 249 W. 231st St. in Kingsbridge, the NYPD said. One of the men held a 23-year-old employee up at gunpoint, while the other man stole $5,500 in cash from the register, according to police.

Surveillance video shows one of the men pointing a gun at the cashier while his accomplice rifles through the cash register and pulls out money.

Police are now searching for the two men, both of whom stand at around 5-foot-7. One of the men was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black and blue baseball cap, black sweatpants, black sneakers, black gloves and a black mask.

The other man, who was carrying the gun, was last seen wearing a black hat with “New York” on the front, blue jeans, black sneakers, a black hoodie and a black mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.