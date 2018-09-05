A student who was stabbed in the head at a Brooklyn high school is expected to survive, and the student who stabbed him is in custody. Marc Santia reports.

A stabbing took place on the first day of school in Brooklyn, allegedly fueled by a 17-year-old student sick of being bullied, law enforcement sources say.

Authorities say the teen stabbed another 17-year-old male student in the head with a metal hair pick at Automative High School Bedford Avenue in Greenpoint Wednesday morning.

Police sources tell NBC 4 it all started in the summer, an argument boiled over to Wednesday when the two teenagers had words then started throwing punches in the school’s courtyard.

This took place outside the school and away from the magnetometers. Others jumped in and one teen, who told police he was tired of being bullied, stabbed the other multiple times with a metal hair pick leaving one prong lodged in the victim’s head.

Hearing the screams and seeing the blood, Joshua Ubinas, a former student at the high school, watched in horror as other students held down the attacker until security arrived.

“It’s pretty shocking especially since it is the first day of school,” Ubinas said, adding that the stabbing victim “was pretty much bleeding from the back of his head.”

The suspect is in police custody and charged with assault.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement, Department of Education spokesperson Miranda Barbot said: “NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident that took place near Automotive High School. Students and staff are safe and there were no serious injuries. We’re providing the school with additional supports and will ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken.”