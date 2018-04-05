Sting Scoops up Futuristic New Home in Chelsea: Reports
3 minutes ago
Sting and his wife Trudie Styler are renting a large, terraced home in a sleek, new apartment building in West Chelsea, according to reports. The couple nabbed an apartment on one of the upper floors of 520 W. 28th St., a futuristic building along the High Line that was designed by the late, famous architect Zaha Hadid, according to the New York Post. Although the price of the apartment isn’t known, other luxury pads in the building rent for $15,750 per month for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo, and $26,000 per month for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo, Curbed reported. Residents of the building also enjoy robotic parking, a 75-foot lap pool, an IMAX theater, a 24-hour juice bar and a spa that has a sauna and steam room. The musician reportedly sold his apartment on Central Park West for $50 million last year.