 Some of the World's Most Affordable Housing Is in New York (Yes, Really) - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Some of the World's Most Affordable Housing Is in New York (Yes, Really)

Monday, Jan 22, 2018

Everyone knows New York City is expensive, but outside the five boroughs the tri-state region actually offers a lot of value for the money.

In fact, a new study out Monday says that four of the world's 50 most affordable housing markets are in New York, and eight of the top 100 are in the tri-state. Demographia's 14th annual survey takes the median home price in a market and divides it by the median household income to get a ratio showing how hard it is for the average person to buy a house.

Scroll down to see the region's most affordable spots.

More Photo Galleries
10 Years: A Look Back on Heath Ledger's Life in Photos
Photos: The Best Moments From 2018 SAG Awards
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us