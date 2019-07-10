Court papers indicate that the 24-year-old mother killed her 2-year-old twin daughters "with her hands." NBC 4 New York's Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

The Long Island mother accused of murdering her 2-year-old twin daughters last month in a county park said in court Wednesday that she killed the girls with her own hands. Her attorney has asked for a psychiatric exam.

Tenia Campbell, 24, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the late June deaths of her twins, Jasmine and Jaida. Authorities said the girls died of asphyxiation; their bodies were still in their car seats when they were found.

Police were alerted to the tragic story when Tenia Campbell's mother called police on June 27, saying that her daughter threatened to kill her self and her toddlers. The 911 call led investigators on a desparate search for them because Campbell's mother refused to give up their location.

A call between Campbell's mother, police and Campbell herself was initiated and lasted nearly 12 minutes, but the time they were able to triangulate Campbell's location — at the entrance to Montauk County Park — it was too late.

Campbell had walked to the nearby highway and greeted responding officers with demands to "shoot her," police officials said. Her twin toddlers were found in their car seats in Campbell's minivan, which was pulled over on the side of a park entrance road under a sprawling tree.

Both were in cardiac arrest -- and pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

If convicted of both second-degree murder counts, Campbell faces 25 years to life in prison. She also has a 4-year-old son, who was found unharmed at a separate location amid the intense search for his sisters.