Police found the woman in her car at a Montauk park Thursday afternoon; her daughters were in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead at hospital

The 24-year-old mother faces charges of second-degree murder; she is expected to be arraigned on Friday

A 24-year-old Long Island mother faces charges of second-degree murder for allegedly killing her toddler twins, who were found in cardiac arrest with her in a car at the entrance to Montauk County Park Thursday, authorities say.

Suffolk County Police said they responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. from someone claiming her daughter was threatening to kill herself and her 2-year-old twin daughters.

After an extensive county-wide search, police tracked down the woman's minivan to the park about 90 minutes after receiving that call. The officers there found Tenia Campbell inside the car along with her twin daughters, who were in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Chopper 4 captured a sprawling law enforcement response at the park, where the minivan was seen parked on the side of the road under a large tree, its doors open as investigators canvassed the scene.

The cause of death for the twins is under investigation. Tenia Campbell was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned Friday. Authorities are also expected to provide additional details in the deaths of the twins, Jasmine and Jaida, at a news conference Friday. Information on an attorney for the Medford mother wasn't immediately available.

Neighbors of the woman in Medford say there was a third child in the home, but they saw the boy get picked up by his father Thursday morning, they said.