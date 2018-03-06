An off-duty police officer getting his gas pumped in Brooklyn shot and killed a suspect during an attempted robbery, authorities say. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 13 minutes ago)

An off-duty police officer getting his gas pumped in Brooklyn shot and killed a suspect during an attempted robbery late Monday, authorities say.

Police say the officer was at Gasgo at Remsen Avenue and Avenue D in Canarsie around 10:30 when two men walked up to his car and told him and the station attendant pumping his gas not to move.

One of the men went inside the station's booth and demanded money from a second worker, police said during a press conference early Tuesday at the scene. When the man left the booth, the officer identified himself as a cop and gave verbal commands to stop, which police said both suspects ignored.

When the duo turned around "with their guns in their hands" the officer opened fire, hitting one of the men in the torso, police said. The other suspect was able to get away heading west on Avenue D.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital where he later died, according to officials. His name hasn't been released. The officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but the NYPD said he wasn't seriously injured.

The gun recovered at the scene.

Photo credit: NYPD

A loaded gun was recovered at the scene. News 4 cameras captured a massive police presence at the scene, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

Cops said the second man still on the run was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

