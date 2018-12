The night sky over New York City was illuminated bright blue Thursday after an explosion at a Con Edison power plant.



The power company said a few transformers tripped offline at the substation, sparking a fire.



Startled residents reported their electricity flickering and one point, the sky over of Astoria lit up so bright that it briefly appeared to be daytime. The incident caused a stir on social media as residents posted photos and videos of the eerie blue-green sky.