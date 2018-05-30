 Firefighters Battle Blaze in Fatal Long Island Plane Crash - NBC New York
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Fatal Long Island Plane Crash

By Darren Price

One person was killed when a small plane went down on Long Island on Wednesday afternoon.

The plane, thought to be a skytyper involved in last weekend's canceled airshow, crashed and burst into flames on a residential street in Melville about 2 p.m., according to authorities.

No one else was injured, but authorities had to battle flames left in the crash's wake.
