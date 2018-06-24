Police have released photos of the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in the Bronx earlier this week. Wale Aliyu reports.

Two persons of interest are in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy last week, police sources said.

The NYPD released photos of five suspects after 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was stabbed in the neck in front of a bodega in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police in Paterson, New Jersey, meanwhile, have taken an unspecified number of people into custody in connection with the stabbing, the department said.

"The department has identified multiple suspects and is in the process of interviewing some of them at this time," the NYPD said in a statement. "Initial arrests have been made, and more are anticipated."

"The NYPD thanks the public for the outpouring of tips in this case, and encourages people to continue to come forward if they have information to share," it added.

Guzman-Feliz, known to his friends as Junior, was part of the NYPD’s Law Enforcement Explorers program.

Family and friends of the boy, who was stabbed in the neck with a machete, say his attackers mistook him for someone else.