Rana Novini reports.

Seven people have now been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 15-year-old boy last week outside a busy Bronx bodega, a crime the victim's family says is a case of mistaken identity.

Cops announced the arrest of the first suspect, 190-year-old Kevin Alvarez, of the Bronx, Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. Police sources tell News 4 that Alvarez may have been the one seen in surveillance video dragging the boy from the store.

Six more suspects, men between the ages of 18 and 24 from the Bronx, Long Island and Paterson, New Jersey, were charged overnight in the death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was stabbed in the neck with a machete in front of a bodega in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx on Wednesday.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for those six suspects on Tuesday. Details on the charges they face weren't immediately clear. Alvarez's arraignment is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Attorney information for him wasn't known.

Meanwhile, a memorial for Guzman-Feliz, known to his friends as Junior, continues to grow. Family and friends of the boy, who had been part of the NYPD’s Law Enforcement Explorers program, say his attackers mistook him for someone else. His aunt and father said Sunday night they were touched to see a crowd who gathered to mourn the boy and relieved to have heard about Alvarez's arrest.

On Monday, after learning of the additional half-dozen arrests, Guzman-Feliz's father said he has no words for the people who allegedly killed his son.





It's not clear if police are looking for additional suspects in the case.