Police have released photos of the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in the Bronx earlier this week.

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed in the neck after a dispute with the male suspects in front of a bodega at 526 E. 183rd St., in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx, around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the NYPD said.





Guzman-Feliz, who lived just down the block from the bodega, ran to St. Barnabas Hospital after the attack, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspects were seen getting into a white vehicle and a dark colored sedan, the NYPD said.

The teen, known to his friends as Junior, was part of the NYPD's Law Enforcement Explorers program, which gives young people from around the city a chance to learn more about a career in the criminal justice field, police said.

A wake for Guzman-Feliz will be held at the Ortiz Funeral Home on Southern Boulevard in the Bronx from 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tueday. His funeral will take place on Wednesday.