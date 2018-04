Chopper 4 was at the scene of the collapse, where forunately no one was injured. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A large section of a building's parapet collapsed in the Bronx Monday.

A 20 yard section of the building's barrier fell to the ground while another portion seems to be leaning, FDNY says.

Officials responded to the scene on 849 Sound View Ave. in Soundview. The Department of Buildings was also called to inspect the collapse.

No injuries were reported.