Owner Arrested After Leaving Two Dogs in Locked Car, NYPD Says
19 minutes ago
An owner was arrested after a pair of dogs were found in a locked car — one of which was in critical condition, the NYPD said.
The two dogs were discovered in a locked car on 64th Street in Brooklyn, the NYPD’s Special Operations Bureau tweeted on Saturday. The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit unlocked the vehicle and administered oxygen to the dogs while cooling them down, according to the tweet.
Both pets were taken to an animal hospital, where one was in critical condition “[with] a strong heart beat.” The dogs’ owner has been arrested, the tweet said.