What to Know Steve Bannon, who served as Trump’s chief strategist, was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller over multiple days this week

For parents, explaining a tragedy such as a school shooting to their own child can be a daunting experience, mental health experts said

Amy Schumer married Chris Fischer in a surprise wedding at sunset in Malibu, California, she confirms on Instagram

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Steve Bannon Met With Robert Mueller Multiple Times Over Past Week

Steve Bannon, who served as President Trump’s chief strategist, was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller over multiple days this week, NBC News has learned from two sources familiar with the proceedings. Bannon spent a total of some 20 hours in conversations with the team led by Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as well as other issues that have arisen around the probe. Bannon left his job as a senior White House adviser in August and returned to a leadership role at Breitbart, the right-wing news site based out of Washington. But he fell out of favor with the site’s financial backers, the Mercer family, after criticizing the president and his family in "Fire and Fury,” a book about the Trump administration published earlier this year by author Michael Wolff. After a more than four-week stalemate, Bannon also returned to Capitol Hill to resume his interview with the House Intelligence Committee, which was halted when he earlier refused to answer key questions in the Russia probe.

Heavy Favorite Mikaela Shiffrin Struggles in Slalom, Finishes Fourth

Frida Hansdotter held off Mikaela Shiffrin and the rest of a tightly bunched field to win the Olympic slalom title at the Pyeongchang Games. In second after the first run, the Swedish skier powered through the sun-splashed course on her final run to finish in a combined time of 1 minute, 38.63 seconds. First-run leader Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was second and Katharina Gallhuber of Austria earned a surprise bronze. Shiffrin wound up fourth. The American standout won the Olympic slalom title four years ago in Sochi when she was only 18. There were seven racers within a second of Holdener's first-run time, with Hansdotter 0.20 seconds back. Gallhuber started her final run trailing by 1.23 seconds — a sizable gap to make up. On her final run, Shiffrin didn't have her usual charge. Before her first run, she wasn't feeling so hot. Shiffrin will skip the super-G race.

What Mental Health Experts Say to Their Kids About School Shootings

A community began mourning after a former student went on a deadly rampage and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, killing at least 17 people, at a Florida high school. For many parents, explaining a tragedy such as a school shooting to their own child can be a daunting experience, mental health experts said. Self-care is the first step to having this important conversation with children, and children should often take the lead in the conversations. "It is often best to let your child take the lead in asking questions about difficult situations so that you only share what you feel is necessary to satisfy their inquiries," said Dr. Allison Agliata, a clinical psychologist, head of an independent middle school in Tampa Bay and the mother of three children ages 12 and younger.

Amazon Drops Jeffrey Tambor From “Transparent”

Amazon announced “Transparent” actor Jeffrey Tambor will not be back for the fifth season web series. The statement follows the conclusion of an internal investigation into the Emmy-award winning actor, who stood against two sexual harassment accusations. “We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family,” Co-creator Jill Soloway told THR in a statement. An amazon’s spokesperson did not disclose specifics of the departure. The probe against Tambor stood since former show assistant Van Bernes and guest star, actress Trace Lysette, presented separate accusations of harassment. Tambor denied the allegations in a statement to E! News and said he has "never been a predator." Tambor’s return to “Transparent” had been on thin ice since November of last year, when the actor said he didn’t see how he could return to the show “given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted set.”

Amy Schumer Says “I Do” to Chris Fischer

“Yup.” That's all actress Amy Schumer wrote on an Instagram post to confirm that she had tied the knot. The 36-year-old comedienne posted eight photos of her wedding to chef Chris Fischer at sunset in Malibu, California. "I dos" and personal vows were exchanged in front of their A-list guest list, which her photos show included Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Chelsea Handler and Bridget Everett. Comedian John Early presided over the ceremony. Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerry Seinfeld, David Spade and more also attended the nuptials, according to E! News. The "Trainwreck" star later shared more photos, showing intimate moments from the ceremony and candid shots with her guests. Fellow comediennes shared well wishes with Schumer and her new husband.