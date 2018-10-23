Investigators are narrowing their possibilities of where the dead baby boy found inside a garbage facility in Stamford last week came from, and they've focused on several local New York and Connecticut counties in particular.

A worker at City Carting found the body of a full-term newborn boy on a conveyor belt last Tuesday, authorities said. The medical examiner is finishing forensic analysis on the boy; it's still not clear whether the child was stillborn or died after birth.

City Carting receives recyclables from Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts, but Stamford police say they've ruled out the possibility the baby arrived in trash from Nassau County on Long Island and Andover, Massachusetts.

Investigators are now focusing on trash delivered by a company that services Westchester county in New York, and Danbury, Ridgefield and lower Fairfield county in Connecticut. The majority of the material processed the morning of Oct. 16 came from commercial properties and dumpsters, police say.

Stamford police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 203-977-4420, and say all calls will be kept confidential.