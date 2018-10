Police are investigating after a newborn baby boy's body was found at a garbage facility in Connecticut Tuesday morning.

The full-term baby was found at City Carting on Taylor Reed Place in Stamford, according to police.

It's not clear how the infant died or how he ended up at the facility. Medical examiners are trying to determine a cause of death.

No arrests have been made.

NBC 4 New York has emailed City Carting seeking comment.