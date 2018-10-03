What to Know A New Jersey woman was sentenced to six years in state prison Tuesday for causing the death of a 49-year-old man while driving drunk

A New Jersey woman was sentenced to six years in state prison Tuesday for causing the death of a 49-year-old man while driving drunk.

The sentencing stems from Phyllis Kocheran, 52, of South River, pleading guilty Aug. 7, 2018 to one count of second degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated for striking and causing the death of William Oross, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities say that on May 3, 2018, at around 11:17 a.m., an intoxicated Kocheran was driving her blue 2011 Jeep Wrangler on Pulawski Avenue in South River when she stuck Oross, of North Brunswick, who was working for a private recycling company at the time he was hit.

Oross was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick where he was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.

Kocheran will have to serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Additionally, Kocheran's license will be suspended for five years following her release from prison.