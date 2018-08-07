What to Know A New Jersey who woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving drunk and causing the death of a 49-year-old man will be sentenced to prison

Phyllis Kocheran, 52, pleaded guilty to second degree vehicular homicide and DWI for hitting, causing the death of William Oross

Under the plea agreement reached with prosecutors, Kocheran will be sentenced to a prison term of 6 years; Sentencing will be Oct. 2

Phyllis Kocheran, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated for striking and causing the death of William Oross, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities say that on May 3, 2018, at around 11:17 a.m., an intoxicated Kocheran was driving her blue 2011 Jeep Wrangler on Pulawski Avenue in South River when she stuck Oross, of North Brunswick, who was working for a private recycling company at the time he was hit.

Oross was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick where he was pronounced dead from blunt force injuries.

Under the plea agreement reached with Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams, Kocheran will be sentenced to a prison term of 6 years for striking and killing Oross. She will have to serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Kocheran is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2.