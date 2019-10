Police are searching for a vehicle that was reported stolen in Brooklyn Monday with a 6-year-old boy in the back seat.

NYPD Chief Dermot Shea tweeted police need help to locate a white Acura MDX with Georgia plates RLB3556,

Police say they received a call around 1:15 p.m. for the car that was apparently taken from Avenue L.

The vehicle was apparently last seen heading westbound on Avenue O.

Police say the

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or NYPD Crime Stoppers.