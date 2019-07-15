What to Know With parental consent, New York City public school students can now change their names and gender at school without proper legal papers

Families will self-report their child's name and gender to school as opposed to providing birth certificates

The new policy is a way to further affirm, respect and support LGBTQ+ students

With parental consent, New York City public school students can now change their names and gender at school without proper legal documentation.

Rather than enduring the lengthy process of legally changing names or gender identity, families will self-report their child’s personal identifiers upon enrollment at any public school.

Schools will rely on this self-reporting method for their student gender data collection as opposed to matching students’ genders to their birth certificates -- the traditional method of gathering gender-related data.

The guidelines will take effect at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, September 5.

Schools chancellor Richard Carranza recently announced the new policy as a way to further affirm, respect and support LGBTQ+ students, according to a press release.

“Schools are safe havens for students to develop their passions and discover their true identities, and these new guidelines celebrate and affirm all students,” Carranza said.

First Lady Chirlane McCray said the City is proud to enact policies that allow students across the gender spectrum to be themselves in every area of their lives, especially in school. She said New York is setting a national standard for how LGBTQ+ people should be treated.

“As transgender and non-binary communities come under increasing attack by the federal government, New York City leaders are making sure that our young people are safe, healthy and protected—and free to learn and grow in school settings,” McCray said.