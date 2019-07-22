NYC Mom Indicted For Allegedly Slashing Her Children’s Throats, Leaving Them Bleeding on Street - NBC New York
NYC Mom Indicted For Allegedly Slashing Her Children’s Throats, Leaving Them Bleeding on Street

Published 57 minutes ago

    NYC Mom Accused of Slashing Her 2 Young Kids

    A mother stabbed her two young children, then went to the police precinct covered in blood and turned herself in, the NYPD says. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

    What to Know

    • 24-year-old Bronx woman has been indicted in the brutal April stabbings of her two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, prosecutors say

    • Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Monday that Shanice Martin was arraigned on various charges including attempted murder

    • Last month, Martin’s son collapsed in his school and died; It's unclear if his death was connected to injuries he suffered from the stabbing

    A 24-year-old Bronx woman has been indicted in the brutal April stabbings of her two-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, according to prosecutors.

    Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Monday that Shanice Martin was arraigned on two counts of attempted murder, four counts of first-degree assault, six counts of second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

    Martin continues to be remanded and is due back in court on Oct. 9.

    Attorney information was not immediately known.

    Just weeks after his mother was arrested for allegedly stabbing him and his sister, a 6-year-old Bronx boy collapsed at school and died Friday. Now investigators are trying to see if it was related to the alleged attack.

    According to the investigation, on the evening of April 27, at the corner of Brook Avenue and Washington Avenue, Martin struggled with her son and then cut his throat with a razor, leaving him with a deep laceration.

    Subsequently, she allegedly turned to her toddler daughter and cut her in the neck and her side.

    According to prosecutors, Martin walked away from the scene and left the children lying on the sidewalk, bleeding profusely.

    A passerby flagged down NYPD Officers and the children were taken to Lincoln Hospital where doctors performed life-saving surgeries, prosecutors say. They underwent further treatment at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and were discharged about two weeks after the incident.

    On June 14, Martin’s son, Tyzavier Martin, collapsed in his school and died. It was not immediately clear if his death was in any way connected to the injuries he suffered at the time. Autopsy results are pending, and the investigation is continuing regarding additional charges, according to prosecutors.

