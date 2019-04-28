Mom Slashes Her 2 Young Kids, Police Say - NBC New York
Mom Slashes Her 2 Young Kids, Police Say

Published 17 minutes ago

    A mother stabbed her two young children, who were found hurt on the sidewalk, then went to the police precinct covered in blood and turned herself in, the NYPD said Sunday.

    Shanice Martin, 24, of the Bronx, was charged with assault, abandonment, child endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. She was being evaluated at Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

    She's accused of slashing her 2-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son on Saturday night. Bystanders flagged police down and directed them to the children, who were found on the sidewalk in the Morrisania neighborhood of the Bronx.

    The kids were brought to a hospital and were in stable condition.

    Martin turned herself in at the police precinct shortly after the kids were found, police said. She was covered in blood and spoke of harming her children, police said.

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Martin had an attorney.

