A young boy collapsed in the lunch line at his elementary school Friday afternoon and later died, two months after surviving a brutal slashing attack by his mother.

The boy was in the cafeteria at PS5 Port Morris School, on Jackson Avenue in the Bronx, when he collapsed just after noon, police said.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a few minutes later.

The dead boy was one of two young children stabbed by their mother in a brutal attack in late April. It was not immediately clear if his death was in any way connected to the injuries he suffered at the time.

NYC Mom Accused of Slashing Her 2 Young Kids

A mother stabbed her two young children, then went to the police precinct covered in blood and turned herself in, the NYPD says. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

The boy and his sister were found April 28 on a sidewalk in the Morrisania section, when bystanders flagged down police and directed them to the children.

Shanice Martin, 24, of the Bronx, was charged with assault, abandonment, child endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said at the time.

She showed up at a police precinct shortly after the attack, covered in blood, and surrendered herself. Martin is still in custody - and was at one point scheduled to be in court for a hearing on Friday.