Fans of "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit a functioning version of "Los Pollos Hermanos," the iconic restaurant from both series, in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday. The pop-up restaurant is part of AMC's effort to promote the upcoming season of "Better Call Saul." It will soon be opening for a few days in New York City. (Published Thursday, March 30, 2017)

"Better Call Saul" and the delivery app Postmates are cooking up something special for fans this week.

Los Pollos Hermanos, Gus Fring's fictitious chicken joint from "Breaking Bad" and its prequel series "Better Call Saul" will be delivering lunch starting Monday.

If you live New York City or Los Angeles, you can order a mini-meal of fried chicken and curly fries from Los Pollos Hermanos Monday through Wednesday using the Postmates app. Delivery is free, courtesy of the AMC dramedy.

Postmates teased the special on Twitter along with a 30-second commercial featuring drug kingpin Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) himself. "The best ingredients. The spiciest spices. Definitely nothing illegal. That's the Los Pollos Hermanos promise," the on-demand service tweeted.

Show writers Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchinson and Tom Schnauz gave fans a sneak peek of the mini-meals on Twitter ahead of the launch.





The show is currently in its fourth season on AMC, but the Postmates partnership isn't the first time Fring's fast-food chicken chain that operates as a drug front has been brought to life.

In March 2017, AMC brought the pop-up restaurant to LA's Arts District for two days.