Gunman in Michael Myers Mask Shoots 2 in Manhattan: NYPD - NBC New York
Gunman in Michael Myers Mask Shoots 2 in Manhattan: NYPD

By Katherine Creag

Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Getty Images
    An actor dressed as the character of Michael Myers attends the Universal Pictures' "Halloween" premiere in Hollywood, California.

    Somebody wearing a Michael Myers mask is on the loose in after they shot a teen girl and a man in Manhattan cops say.

    Gun shots rang out just before 2 a.m. Thursday on 163rd Street in Washington Heights right as Halloween festivities were winding down, according to the NYPD.

    A 17-year-old girl was shot twice in the torso by the masked gunman, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot three times, once in the leg, chest and groin.

    Both victims were taken to an area hospital, officials said. Both are expected to survive.

    Michael Myers is a fictional character from John Carpenter's Halloween slasher films.

