Arsonist Setting Fires Inside Penn Station, Restaurants, Apartment Buildings: NYPD

By Erica Byfield

Published 2 hours ago

    NYPD
    Suspected arsonist

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for the arsonist who's set at least 16 fires in Manhattan since Sunday

    • He's set fires to trash cans inside Penn Station, restrooms of busy chain restaurants and residential buildings, police say

    • The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, shirt and jeans, according to police

    Police are searching for the arsonist who has been targeting busy streets, stores and apartment buildings in Manhattan, setting at least 16 fires in three days, according to authorities.

    The arson spree started Sunday, when the suspect set fires to trash cans inside Penn Station, according to police. Then, further down Eighth Avenue, he allegedly walked into a McDonald's, made a beeline for the restroom and set that on fire; he then did the same at a neighboring pizza place. 

    Then on Monday, he torched the inside of a few businesses along 14th Street in Greenwich Village in the middle of the day, including a Dunkin' Donuts, while unsuspecting customers were inside. 

    On Tuesday, the man sneaked into at least two residential buildings in Greenwich Village and again set fires there. 

    "It's very frightening, a frightening thing to have that happening in this neighborhood," said resident Lyman Carter. 

    "I think anyone that is willing to commit arson is a little bit off," said Elon Headley. "He needs some help." 

    The suspect has been spotted on surveillance video wearing a baseball cap, shirt and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

