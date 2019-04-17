A New Jersey man was taken into custody after he tried to walk into St. Patrick's Cathedral with at least two gasoline canisters, police and law enforcement sources said.

The 37-year-old man from New Jersey, identified by law enforcement sources as Marc Lamparello, walked up to the cathedral in Midtown with at least two plastic gas canisters around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the NYPD and a senior police official said.

Security stopped the man near the cathedral's entrance before he could go inside, according to two senior police officials.

Police said the man may have been emotionally disturbed. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the NYPD.

No one was injured, and nothing was damaged, police said.

The Midtown North Precinct tweeted that there was a "heavy police presence" around the cathedral as police investigated the incident.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York confirmed that the man was stopped as he tried to enter the cathedral.

"Nothing happened inside the cathedral," the spokesman said, adding that security turned the man over to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.