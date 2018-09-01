Authorities are looking for the man who allegedly released pepper spray on two MTA buses in Brooklyn Thursday, once in the morning and then again during the evening rush. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 24, 2018)

A man who allegedly released pepper spray on two MTA buses in Brooklyn has been arrested, police said.

Andrew Chandler, 46, of Brooklyn, was on a B15 bus traveling through Brownsville around 4 a.m. on Aug. 23 when he sprayed pepper spray at the bus driver before fleeing the bus, the NYPD said.

The 45-year-old bus driver was taken to Brookdale Hospital for treatment after the attack, police said.

Later that day, around 4:48 p.m., Chandler was on another B15 bus when he released pepper spray at the front of the bus before fleeing at East 98th Street and Blake Avenue, the NYPD said.

The 40-year-old bus driver was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated for eye irritation, and two passengers were taken to another hospital for treatment, police said.

Chandler faces charges including assault, menacing and reckless endangerment, the NYPD said.

The pepper spray attacks were followed by two other unprovoked attacks on drivers along the B15 bus route, according to police.

On Monday, a man broke the driver’s side window of a B15 bus with what appeared to be an aerosol spray can, and on Thursday, a man threw a rock at the window of a B15 bus, shattering the window, police said.

Police on Thursday said they hadn’t been able to link those two incidents with the pepper spray attacks. Chandler has not been charged in those attacks.