What to Know
NYPD Bomb Squad is moving to the scene of a man who was stuck by a train and reported to have had a suspicious package
The man was struck by a train at 80 Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens and was taken to a hospital, fire officials
Police say the man jumped the trucks and an item he had was discovered and deemed suspicious
NYPD Bomb Squad is moving to the scene of a man who was stuck by a train and reported to have had a suspicious package.
The man was struck by a train at 80 Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens and was taken to a hospital, fire officials.
Subway service is suspended between Euclid Ave. and Lefferts Blvd/Howard Beach after a man, reported to have a suspicious package, was struck by a train.
Police say the man jumped the trucks and an item he had was discovered and deemed suspicious.
This is a developing story.
For up-to-date commuter information, see below: