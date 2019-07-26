What to Know NYPD Bomb Squad is moving to the scene of a man who was stuck by a train and reported to have had a suspicious package

The man was struck by a train at 80 Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens and was taken to a hospital, fire officials

Police say the man jumped the trucks and an item he had was discovered and deemed suspicious

NYPD Bomb Squad is moving to the scene of a man who was stuck by a train and reported to have had a suspicious package.

The man was struck by a train at 80 Street and Liberty Avenue in Queens and was taken to a hospital, fire officials.

Subway service is suspended between Euclid Ave. and Lefferts Blvd/Howard Beach after a man, reported to have a suspicious package, was struck by a train.

Police say the man jumped the trucks and an item he had was discovered and deemed suspicious.

This is a developing story.

For up-to-date commuter information, see below: