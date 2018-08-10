 These Long Island Beaches Are Closed Because of High Levels of Bacteria - NBC New York
These Long Island Beaches Are Closed Because of High Levels of Bacteria

By Benjamin Carroll

2 hours ago

Six beaches are closed and eight more remain closed to bathing after officials say they found bacteria levels that exceed acceptable criteria. The beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.
