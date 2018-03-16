A New Jersey school district is alerting parents of an early dismissal because of a looming strike that could send teachers walking off the job. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A Jersey City teachers strike is looming for thousands of teachers demanding a new contract

The Board says it values its teachers appreciate the work they do; the Jersey City Education Association has yet to comment

Students will be dismissed early Friday, at 12:45 p.m., according to a Jersey City Public Schools statement

A New Jersey school district is alerting parents of an early Friday dismissal because of a strike that is sending thousands of teachers walking off the job.

Jersey City Public Schools haven’t had a teachers’ strike in 20 years, since 1998. However, at a heated Board of Education meeting Thursday night teachers demanded a new contract.

For months, 3,100 Jersey City Public Schools have worked under an expired contract and are now demanding lower health care costs and want the Board to pay more.

The superintendent says the district already contributed $100 million.

“The Board does value our teachers and we appreciate the work they do each and every day,” Jersey City Public Schools said in a statement posted online.”

The Jersey City Education Association has yet to comment. However, on Wednesday, Union President Ron Greco said it would be game over if a contract was not approved, NJ.com reports.

On Friday, because of the strike, students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

STORM TEAM 4 4th Nor’easter Could Pummel Tri-State Next Week

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement that his hope is for the two parties to come to an agreeable resolution.

"I know that we can all agree that a successful negotiation between the BOE and our teachers is in the best interest of Jersey City residents and students," Fulop said in the statement.