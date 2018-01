Born in Princeton, New Jersey, 34-year-old Jamie Greubel Poser earned bronze in the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the bobsledder known as the "Blonde Dragon" is ready to take the next step on the podium in Pyeongchang.

Track and field athlete Jamie Greubel Poser was one asked if she wanted to try bobsled and now she is an Olympic medalist. Greubel Poser’s shares her path to the Olympics and talks about the dynamics of being married to a bobsledder.