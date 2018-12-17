Questions surround the NYPD shootout with a drug suspect in the Bronx in which cops fired 27 times and two bystanders were injured. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know The family of a bystander who was shot during a police shootout with a drug suspect in the Bronx two weeks ago is suing the city for $10M

The woman, Irene Urena Perez, has had three surgeries since being shot at West 183rd Street and Loring Place

NYPD officers fired 27 rounds during the shootout, while the suspect fired three times; Perez's lawyer say cops acted recklessly

The family of the innocent bystander who was shot and critically injured during a police shootout with a drug suspect in the Bronx plans to sue the city for $10 million.

Irene Urena Perez, 46, remains in the hospital almost two weeks after police officers accidentally shot her, according to her family and attorney. She's had three surgeries to repair her stomach, liver, pacreas and lungs.

Perez just moved to New York from Santo Domingo and is now unable to work and support her family. Family attorney Sanford Rubenstein alleges NYPD officers were negligent and acted recklessly when they fired 27 rounds during the shootout. The suspect fired three shots at the officers.

Perez had been walking out of work at a day care in a building by West 183rd Street and Loring Place Wednesday evening when she was struck by one of the flying bullets fired by police. Perez's family said they realize the officers were trying to stop a crime, but say innocent bystanders shouldn't have been shot.

Rubenstein said Perez, who was leaving her child care job, is now unable to work.

One other bystander, a 12-year-old girl, is in stable condition after bullet fragments hit her in the leg, police said. The suspect, 37-year-old Edwin Castillo-Concepcion of the Bronx, was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the neck and foot. He's expected to survive and is facing charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

No police officers were shot during the shootout but they were taken to Jacobi Hospital for observation.

People in the neighborhood who knew Irene Perez said she's a "very nice lady, she always says hello."

"Twenty-seven shots -- a child was hit," said Rubenstein. "NYPD should not put people at danger."