Police Shoot Suspect Who Shot Woman in the Bronx: Sources

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police shot a person who shot a woman in the Bronx, police sources said

    • Officers responding to a report of shots fired in University Heights found a woman shot in the stomach

    • Officers pursued the suspect on foot, and the suspect was shot in a resulting shootout, police said

    Police shot a person who shot a woman in the Bronx, police sources said.

    Officers responding to West Fordham Road in the University Heights section of the Bronx Wednesday evening found a woman shot in the stomach, police said. 

    The officers pursued the suspect on foot to Loring Place North and West 183rd Street, where shots were exchanged, according to police. 

    At some point during the shootout, police shot the suspect, sources said. 

    The suspect was expected to survive, according to police. Police didn't immediately say what condition the woman was in. 

    One person was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

    A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

