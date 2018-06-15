 Here Are All the Places You Can Kayak for Free in NYC This Summer - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Here Are All the Places You Can Kayak for Free in NYC This Summer

By Ashley Serianni

6 PHOTOS

40 minutes ago

Among New York City's never-ending list of summer activities, free kayaking remains a favorite. Check out some places below where you can hit the water.
More Photo Galleries
Donald Trump's Presidency in Photos
Best Moments From the Washington Caps Stanley Cup Victory Parade
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us