What to Know President Trump killed Broadcom's proposed buyout of Qualcomm, citing national security concerns, the White House says

A fertility clinic says thousands of frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged after a liquid nitrogen failure in a storage tank

Heather Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her home

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

House Intel Committee Draft Report: No Collusion With Russia

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have completed a draft report concluding there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, a finding that pleased the White House but enraged Democrats who had not yet seen the document. After a yearlong investigation, Texas Rep. Mike Conaway announced the committee has finished interviewing witnesses and will share the report with Democrats for the first time Tuesday. Conaway is the Republican leading the House probe, one of several investigations on Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. "We found no evidence of collusion," Conaway told reporters, suggesting that those who believe there was collusion are reading too many spy novels. "We found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings, inappropriate judgment in taking meetings. But only Tom Clancy or Vince Flynn or someone else like that could take this series of inadvertent contacts with each other, or meetings or whatever, and weave that into sort of a fiction page-turner, spy thriller."

Trump Cites Concerns as He Blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm Deal

President Trump killed Broadcom's proposed buyout of Qualcomm, citing national security concerns, according to a statement issued by the White House. "There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that Broadcom Limited, a limited company organized under the laws of Singapore (Broadcom)...through exercising control of Qualcomm Incorporated (Qualcomm), a Delaware corporation, might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," the statement said. Both companies were ordered to immediately abandon the proposed deal, CNBC reported.

Eggs, Embryos Possibly Damaged at California Fertility Clinic

A San Francisco fertility clinic says thousands of frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged after a liquid nitrogen failure in a storage tank. Dr. Carl Herbert, president of Pacific Fertility Clinic, told the Washington Post that officials have informed some 400 patients of the failure that occurred March 4. Herbert says the clinic's staff thawed a few eggs and found they remain viable. He says they have not checked any of the embryos. A call to the clinic from The Associated Press seeking further details was not immediately returned. Pacific Fertility Clinic released a statement, saying in part: "The vast majority of the eggs and embryos in the lab were unaffected, and the facility is operating securely. As soon as the issue was discovered, our most senior embryologists took immediate action to transfer those tissues from the affected equipment to a new piece of equipment." It's the second such failure at a U.S. clinic in a matter of days. Last week, an Ohio hospital said more than 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged due to a refrigerator malfunction.

Heather Locklear Charged With Battery of First Responders

Heather Locklear has been charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home. The 56-year-old "Melrose Place" actress was charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer or emergency personnel, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Sheriff's officials said Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she had been violent with her boyfriend back on Feb. 26. No domestic violence charges have been filed. Locklear's representatives did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Defendants in misdemeanor cases generally do not have to appear in court in person if they are represented by an attorney.

Bizarre Battle Over Body of Charles Manson Won by Grandson

A grandson of cult leader Charles Manson has won the bizarre California court battle for the killer's corpse. A Kern County Superior Court commissioner ruled Jason Freeman of Florida can collect the remains of Manson from the morgue in Bakersfield. Manson's body has been on ice since he died in November in a Bakersfield hospital. He had been serving a life prison sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others. The fight for Manson's remains was waged between Freeman, a man who claims he was fathered by Manson before his followers carried out the heinous slayings, and a pen pal who collects so-called Manson memorabilia. The dispute over the body foreshadows a similar fight over his estate in a Los Angeles courtroom.