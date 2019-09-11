Happening Today: 9/11 Anniversary, LIRR New Cars, NJ Dentist

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New York to Commemorate 9/11 as Its Aftermath Extends and Evolves



Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders. A crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Former President George W. Bush, the commander-in-chief at the time of the 2001 attacks, is due at an afternoon wreath-laying at the Pentagon.

NBC New York will livestream the Remembering 9/11 Ceremony here starting at 8:26 a.m.

LIRR Rolls Out First New Cars in Nearly Two Decades

Long Island Railroad commuters rejoice! The transit system on Wednesday will put eight brand new cars to work starting at the morning rush from Huntington to Hunterspoint Avenue. The M9 cars will be the first new train cars in nearly 20 years. They're smoother, quieter and roomier with more outlets. Safety enhancements are also added.

Kelly Clarkson to Surprise 'Magical Dentist' From New Jersey

Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday will surprise a New Jersey dentist who uses magic to help young patients with a Skype call on the #WhatI'mLiking segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Dr. Eyal Simchi of Elmwood became known after videos of him doing magic tricks for kids who are terrified to get their teeth taken out went viral.